Palouse Audubon Society schedules program

The Palouse Audubon Society has scheduled a presentation at 7 p.m., Oct. 19, at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The presentation will be given by Mike Scott, a U.S. Department of Interior endangered species research scientist.

Scott will be discussing conservation reliant species and conservation management agreements. Scott has led statewide surveys of endangered forest bird species in Hawaii for a decade and was on the research team leader for the California condor. He is a retired senior scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey and distinguished professor at the University of Idaho in 2011.

Tags

Recommended for you