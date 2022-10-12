Palouse Audubon Society schedules program
The Palouse Audubon Society has scheduled a presentation at 7 p.m., Oct. 19, at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The presentation will be given by Mike Scott, a U.S. Department of Interior endangered species research scientist.
Scott will be discussing conservation reliant species and conservation management agreements. Scott has led statewide surveys of endangered forest bird species in Hawaii for a decade and was on the research team leader for the California condor. He is a retired senior scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey and distinguished professor at the University of Idaho in 2011.
Moscow Mayor’s Arts Awards scheduled for Oct. 27
The Moscow Arts Commission and the city of Moscow have announced Oct. 27 as the date for the Mayor’s Arts Awards. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Award recipients are Rootforest LLC for outstanding contribution as a business and Jennifer Rod for outstanding achievement in arts education. Recipients will receive a custom designed artwork from local artist Jana Vrtelova Holbert.
The 2020 Mayor’s Arts Awards recipients will also be recognized at the ceremony. The 2020 winners did not have a ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are Rdesign/Melissa Rockwood for outstanding contribution as a business, Carolyn Guy for individual excellence in the arts, Paul Anders for arts advocacy and Jim Christiansen for lifetime achievement. There will be live music from Jim Boland, desserts from Goosehouse Bakery and a no-host bar from Pour Company.
Commission opens registration for new exhibit
The Moscow Arts Commission has opened registration for artists to participate in an exhibit titled “Sum of Our Parts” until 5 p.m., Dec. 30. The exhibit is open to works of 2D collage, 3D assemblage or literary artworks which show a unity of differences.
Artists can register online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. The gallery will be displayed in the Third Street Gallery. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on federal holidays. The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 19 through April 7.
Everybody Reads title, conversations announced
The 2022 Everybody Reads book is “The Beadworkers” by Beth Piatote and has events scheduled from Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 on the Palouse. Residents can pick up copies of the book at local libraries and bookstores. “The Beadworkers” is a short story collection set in the Northwest. The stories explore the inventive pattern of Native American life in the contemporary world.
On the Palouse, there are events scheduled at noon, Nov. 1, at the Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax, and 7 p.m., Nov. 1, at the Neill Public Library, 210 N Grand Ave., Pullman.
Piatote will have events at noon, Nov. 2, at Washington State University in Pullman and at 7 p.m., Nov. 2, at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Piatote is an associate professor at the University of California at Berkeley and is a creative writer of fiction, poetry, plays and essays. Piatote is also an Indigenous language revitalization activist and healer specializing in Nez Perce language and literature. She is Nez Perce and enrolled with the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Idaho Department of Ed announces holiday card competition open
The Idaho State Department of Education has opened submissions for the 2022 holiday card competition to Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Artwork must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 11 and digital submissions are permitted as long as the artwork is hand drawn. For more information visit form.jotform.com/IdahoSDE/2022-holiday-card-contest.
A winner will be selected from each grade level and published on the Idaho State Department of Education website. Aan overall winner will be selected from those winners to be used on the official holiday card. Artwork should measure 11 inches by 8.5 inches in landscape and should reflect holiday or winter scenes. It cannot include copyrighted works and the work should be labeled on the back with the student’s name, grade, school, district and teacher’s name.