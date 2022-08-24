AARP Idaho to visit Moscow on Sept. 6
AARP Idaho will visit Moscow from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Best Western Plus University Inn at 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Light refreshments will be served, and registration can be done online by Aug. 31 at bit.ly/3KdIDYn or by calling (877) 926-8300.
The discussion will be used to define what message the group brings to the legislature in January. Idaho state director Lupe Wissel and volunteer executive council members Tom Trail and Rhonda Comstock will be in attendance. The meeting is open to the public.
The Senders to perform at the Dahmen Barn
The Senders will perform Friday at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, in Uniontown. Admission is $10 and doors open at 6:15 p.m. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The Senders specialize in 1950s and 1960s popular music. For more information on the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, visit ArtisanBarn.org.
Backstage event will support Kenworthy operations
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre Benefit Concert will unveil the newly renovated reception space backstage with a concert from the band Golden Boy. Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Tickets are $25 for general admission and VIP tickets are $50 and include reserved seats, a swag bag and a backstage reception. The VIP ticket holders will be able to see the newly renovated backstage area with a speakeasy bar and a showcase of the theater’s mementos dating back to the 1940s.
There will be an auction at 7:30 p.m. and live music starts at 8 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the venue’s operations and special programs.
PCEI opens youth program applications
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute has opened applications for Palouse Roots and Nature Explorers programs. Palouse Roots Nature School is open for children ages 4-7, runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday and costs $40 per day. To apply visit palouseroots.com/apply.
The Nature Explorers is open to children 6-12 and has a Friday afterschool program from 2:30-5 p.m. Another option for homeschool students is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. The interest form can be found at bit.ly/3R1e4qY. There are three sessions open. Friday programs cost $25 and Wednesday programs $40. For more information visit pcei.org/nature-center.