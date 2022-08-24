AARP Idaho to visit Moscow on Sept. 6

AARP Idaho will visit Moscow from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Best Western Plus University Inn at 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Light refreshments will be served, and registration can be done online by Aug. 31 at bit.ly/3KdIDYn or by calling (877) 926-8300.

The discussion will be used to define what message the group brings to the legislature in January. Idaho state director Lupe Wissel and volunteer executive council members Tom Trail and Rhonda Comstock will be in attendance. The meeting is open to the public.

