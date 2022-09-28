UI to dedicate sculpture Friday

The University of Idaho will dedicate a sculpture titled “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste” at 3 p.m. Friday at the Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.

The model for the Sacajawea dollar coin and Shoshone-Bannock Tribe member Randy’L Teton will speak about the tribal perspective of Sacajawea’s story.

