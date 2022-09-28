UI to dedicate sculpture Friday
The University of Idaho will dedicate a sculpture titled “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste” at 3 p.m. Friday at the Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
The model for the Sacajawea dollar coin and Shoshone-Bannock Tribe member Randy’L Teton will speak about the tribal perspective of Sacajawea’s story.
The sculpture was gifted by University of Idaho alumnae Rich and Sharon Allen, who graduated from UI in 1973. It is one of 12 similar sculptures created by artist Glenna Goodacre, who designed the coin. The sculpture is 7 feet tall and weighs 600 pounds.
Driver injured in rollover crash near Palouse
PALOUSE — A driver was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries during a vehicle rollover crash.
Whitman County deputies, the Pullman Fire Department and emergency crews from Palouse responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
A driver of a Toyota Rav-4 was headed west of Washington State Route 27 on Clear Creek Road south of the town of Palouse when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the news release. The car crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and drove off the roadway, leading to the vehicle rolling several times, according to the news release.
Emergency crews attended to the injured driver, who was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
Investigators believe the crash was the result of speed and inattention. The driver was wearing his seat belt during the incident, according to the news release.
WSU organic farm opens u-pick pumpkin patch
The Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm will have times available for the community to pick pumpkins the next two weekends. The farm is located on Animal Science Road, directly behind the Bear Research, Education, and Conservation Center. The patch will be open 3-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be open the same times Oct. 7-8.
There are several pumpkin varieties available including minis, pies and jack-o’-lanterns. A farm stand also will be open with fall crops including onions, shallots, potatoes, carrots, winter squash and other produce for sale. No pets are allowed and card payments are preferred.
Spooky trail event planned by library, parks department
The Garfield Library and Whitman County Parks Department will have Spooky Trail Tales at the Elberton Hiking Trail during the month of October. There will be a spooky poem reading to kick off the month at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the trail.
There will be selected stories from “The Headless Horseman Rides Tonight” by Jack Prelusky. The program combines early literacy learning, family engagement and physical activity. The stories are posted along the trail for families to read and discuss.
For more on the event and directions to the trail, check bit.ly/3fpJxWk.
UI lab seeks participants for diabetes research
The Exercise Physiology Research Laboratory at the University of Idaho is looking for people 18 years old or older with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes to participate in a two-day study. The study is about how diet, physical activity and gut health affect diabetic nerve damage.
There will be a $45 gift card once both visits have been completed. The study lasts until December. The survey will include surveys on dietary history, physical activity levels, a finger stick blood test and a stool sample. For more information email exphys@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-2007.
Neill Public Library has program about Ukraine
Seattle-based scholar Lance Rhoades will give a presentation titled “A Look at Ukraine” at 6:30 p.m. today at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Rhoades will share experiences and observations from visiting western Ukraine after Russia annexed Crimea.
Rhoades completed his graduate studies in comparative literature and cinema studies at the University of Washington and has taught there. He has presented talks throughout North America, Asia and Europe on cultural history in film.
UI Borah Symposium’s keynote address postponed
The closing keynote address of the Borah Symposium has been postponed until spring 2023 with a new date yet to be announced. The talk from Prince Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein of Jordan was scheduled for today.
Other events scheduled for the Borah Symposium will continue as planned. Three-Star General Erik Peterson, a University of Idaho alumni, will give a talk at 12:30 p.m. today in the Pitman International Ballroom, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. For a complete list of events visit uidaho.edu/borah.