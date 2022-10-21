City of Moscow announces fall burning season

City of Moscow fire officials have announced the fall burning season will run from today through Nov. 20. Burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings and brush only. No waste material can be burned and no burns are allowed on public land. A garden hose with water supply or other fire extinguishing equipment must be on hand with a person on site until the fire has been extinguished.

All burns must meet the following requirements: the burn must be at least 25 feet from a building, structure or other combustible material; the pile must be 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height, and any piles larger than that should be 50 feet away from buildings or structures. Burning will be ordered to stop if the smoke emissions are offensive to occupants of surrounding property, the burn is determined to be a hazardous condition or the Department of Environmental Quality issues an air quality forecast with a burn ban. To check air quality or burn bans call (855) 401-4636 or (208) 799-4370.

