City of Moscow announces fall burning season
City of Moscow fire officials have announced the fall burning season will run from today through Nov. 20. Burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings and brush only. No waste material can be burned and no burns are allowed on public land. A garden hose with water supply or other fire extinguishing equipment must be on hand with a person on site until the fire has been extinguished.
All burns must meet the following requirements: the burn must be at least 25 feet from a building, structure or other combustible material; the pile must be 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height, and any piles larger than that should be 50 feet away from buildings or structures. Burning will be ordered to stop if the smoke emissions are offensive to occupants of surrounding property, the burn is determined to be a hazardous condition or the Department of Environmental Quality issues an air quality forecast with a burn ban. To check air quality or burn bans call (855) 401-4636 or (208) 799-4370.
Panel to discuss 30 years of UI cybersecurity
The University of Idaho has a panel discussion scheduled for 2:30-3:30 p.m. today in Room 104 of Janssen Engineering Building on the University of Idaho campus. The panel will include Jim Alves-Foss, from the UI, David Manz, a cyber security scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Jeff Pack, of Power Engineers, and Ryan Bradetich, of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
The panel will discuss UI’s role in the cyberworld and what cybersecurity can mean for small businesses. Alves-Foss taught the first cybersecurity class at the UI in 1992 and co-founded the Center for Secure and Dependable Systems, a research center in the College of Engineering.
Vandal Food Pantry to hold food drive on Saturday
The Vandal Food Pantry will have a food drive before the University of Idaho football game Saturday. The drive will start at 10 a.m. Saturday on the University of Idaho campus. Students will be at the tailgating sites on the campus and asking for donations. There will be bins set up near the Kibbie Dome for donations as well.
The Vandal Food Pantry is part of the Office of Student Involvement and is located in Shoup Hall, Rm. 105 on the University of Idaho campus. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pantry offers nonperishable foods, household and hygiene products. Suggested items are canned goods. For more information, call (208) 885-6078.
Moscow High School career fair and college night slated Nov. 2
Moscow High School will have a career fair and college night from 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at 402 E Fifth St., Moscow. There will be 21 colleges and universities, three branches of the military and more than 25 local contractors in attendance for students.
The event is open to all area high school students and their families.