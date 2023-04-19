Spokane Favs to has coffee talk on religion reporting

Spokane Favs, a religion news outlet based in Spokane, will have a panel discussion at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. There will be light refreshments. The discussion also will be available via Zoom at bit.ly/409MgVu.

The panel will have four Washington State University students who have spent the last year doing religion reporting. Tracy Simmons, the executive director of Spokane Favs and assistant professor of Journalism at WSU will join the students in discussing the year-long religion reporting project and field trips. For more information visit bit.ly/3mDxf0o.