Spokane Favs to has coffee talk on religion reporting
Spokane Favs, a religion news outlet based in Spokane, will have a panel discussion at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. There will be light refreshments. The discussion also will be available via Zoom at bit.ly/409MgVu.
The panel will have four Washington State University students who have spent the last year doing religion reporting. Tracy Simmons, the executive director of Spokane Favs and assistant professor of Journalism at WSU will join the students in discussing the year-long religion reporting project and field trips. For more information visit bit.ly/3mDxf0o.
False alarm causes lockdown at Moscow school
A false alarm caused McDonald Elementary School to go into lockdown Tuesday, according to the Moscow School District and Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Moscow Police Department responded to an accidental emergency alarm at the Moscow school. They determined there was no active threat at the school and the alarm appeared to be activated in error. The school resumed its normal activities.
Palouse People Series to cover quilting history
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center will host Kathy Meyer as part of the Palouse People Series at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Main Waiting Room of the Depot at 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Meyer, a fourth-generation quilter, will discuss the history of quilting from ancient Egypt to World War II. The talk will cover where and why quilting became popular as well as how it became an art form.
Avista Foundation announces 2023 first-quarter grants
The Community Action Center, Family Promise of the Palouse and the Moscow conference of St. Vincent de Paul have received grants from the Avista Foundation.
The Community Action Center in Pullman received $10,000 and Family Promise of the Palouse received $5,000. St. Francis of Assisi, the Moscow conference of St. Vincent de Paul, received $2,500.
The foundation was founded in 2002 and focuses grants on areas with vulnerable and limited income populations. Grants can be used for health and human services for the community. The total grant money awarded was $403,700 to 48 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska.
Earth Day event planned at Moscow’s East City Park
Inland North Waste will have an Earth Day Celebration from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at East City Park in Moscow. Live music will be provided by the Sultry Swines. Food and drink also will be available. Shattuck Brewing will have a beer garden for those 21 or older. The event is free to attend and family friendly. For more information visit inlandnorthwaste.com. Organizations interested in participation or sponsoring should contact INWEarthday@gmail.com.