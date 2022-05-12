Local briefs

UI announces title for common read
“So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo, has been chosen by the University of Idaho as its 2022-23 Common Read. The selection was made with the UI Women’s Center, which will bring Oluo to campus in October for the center’s 50th anniversary.
Now in its 15th year, the Common Read is designed to engage the university and Moscow community in a unified intellectual activity. UI students will be assigned to read the book as part of their first-year studies courses and in the first-year writing composition sequence.
Oluo is based in Seattle and is a writer and speaker whose work primarily focuses on race, identity, feminism, social and mental health as well as social justice. She will speak at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Idaho Central Credit Union at the University of Idaho Campus.
Copies of the book will be available starting in the summer at the VandalStore and through BookPeople of Moscow.
Moscow Tree Commission starts tree program
The Moscow Tree Commission is asking residents to nominate trees which are notable for their size, age or are uncommon in Moscow for recognition in the Moscow Heritage Tree Program. The trees can also have an interesting story or connection to Moscow history. To be eligible for the program, the trees must be visible from the public right of way.
Approved trees will be featured in the Moscow Heritage Tree Program guide, which will include a map of the tree location, a photograph of the tree and a description of why it is a heritage tree. The trees also will be listed on the online version of the guide.
All nomination forms and additional information can be found at bit.ly/3EJBegy.
Chobani donates $1 million to UI center
Chobani will donate $1 million to the University of Idaho-led Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment to help fund construction. When finished, the center will be the nation’s largest research dairy and aims to advance scientific research for a sustainable future in the dairy industry.
The university plans to break ground in June for the first phase of construction which will build the facilities to house the milking and nutrient management operation. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2023. The dairy is expected to cost $22.5 million. The center is being developed with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
When completed, the dairy will operate like a commercial farm and will have research being completed by university staff and faculty. It is designed like an average dairy in southern Idaho and will house 2,000 cows and a 640-acre demonstration farm in Rupert, Idaho.