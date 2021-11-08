Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at UI
The University of Idaho will host a wreath-laying ceremony to honor active-duty military and veterans at 11 a.m. Thursday on the northwest lawn of the Administration Building on the school’s Moscow campus. The Administration Building is located at 851 Campus Drive in Moscow.
There will also be bagpipes, buglers and members of the university’s ROTC programs. UI President Scott Green will give remarks. The featured speaker is Capt. Price Lockard, commander of the Navy ROTC programs at UI and WSU.
Veterans Day Parade in Troy
Troy Junior and Senior High School will host a Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m. Thursday on Main Street in Troy. The high school band will perform and all veterans are invited to attend. Speeches will be held at the Lions Club Hall at 415 S Main St. in Troy.
2022 Human rights achievement award nominations now open
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force is accepting nominations for the 2022 Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards now through Jan. 15. The award is typically given to two recipients. One is given to a person with a significant history of commitment to human rights in Latah County, the other is a junior award given to a student or young person who shows promise in the field of human rights.
Those who wish to nominate someone must send a one to two page letter describing the accomplishments and background of the nominee and reasons to support the nomination to Latah County Human Rights Task Force, P.O. Box 8613, Moscow or email to Joann Muneta at jmuneta@uidaho.edu.
Garfield Library opens bookmark design contest
The second annual Design a Bookmark Contest from Garfield Library is now open and will last until Nov. 29. Designs can be in crayon, colored pencil, marker or paint. Computer generated designs will not be accepted. Finished bookmarks can be dropped off at the library for judging.
Designs will be judged in one of four age groups, ages 6 and younger, 7 to 10 years old, 11 to 15, and 16 to 18. All designs received will be displayed at the library for community members to vote on, and the winners will be announced Dec. 29. There will be two winners per age group. Winning designs will be printed and distributed by the library. For information contact Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490 or by email at garfield@whitcolib.org.