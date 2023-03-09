Schweitzer to speak at Pullman chamber luncheon Tuesday
Edmund Schweitzer, president and chief technology officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Pullman Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Pullman.
The luncheon will start at noon Tuesday at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Dr., Pullman, and costs $25 for chamber nonmembers, $20 for chamber members.
Troy, Genesee Distinguished Young Women program Saturday
The 2024 Distinguished Young Women of Troy and Genesee will have a combined program at 6 p.m. Saturday at Troy Jr., Sr. High School, 101 Trojan Drive. Tickets are available at the door and cost $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Participants from Troy include Isabelle Penuelas, Ciena Salerno, Jolee Ecklund, Bethany Phillis, Yuika Toyoda and Olivia Tyler. Malia Jensen is the lone participant for Genesee.
Science fair showcase, address planned Friday at UI
The North Idaho Science Fair will have a public showcase of student projects from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. The fair is free to attend. The keynote address will be given by Ginger Carney, dean of the College of Science at the University of Idaho from 5-6 p.m.
The fair is one of three events hosted by the Idaho STEM Action Center. The projects range from: animal, biomedical and microbiological sciences, behavioral and social sciences, earth, environmental, and plant sciences, physical sciences and engineering, mathematics and computer science.
The winning teams from each region will receive an all expense paid trip May 13-19 to Dallas to attend and compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair.
UI Extension offers Medicare 101 and financial conferences
The University of Idaho Extension will have a Medicare 101 session from 6-8 p.m. March 16 via Zoom. The meeting is open to those nearing 65 and their family who have questions about Medicare. An Idaho Department of Insurance SHIBA representative will be available to answer questions and provide resources and program updates. Registration is free and can be done at this shortened link: bit.ly/3ZysDXB.
Registration for a UI Extension financial conference closes March 31 and can be done online at bit.ly/41X75W7. The conference is free to attend and open to all ages. The conference is scheduled for April 7 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. There will be speakers including an attorney, bank representative and financial planner along with informational booths.