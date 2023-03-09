Schweitzer to speak at Pullman chamber luncheon Tuesday

Edmund Schweitzer, president and chief technology officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Pullman Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Pullman.

The luncheon will start at noon Tuesday at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Dr., Pullman, and costs $25 for chamber nonmembers, $20 for chamber members.