Bennett Lumber to halt issuance of recreation, hunting permits
Bennett Lumber Products Inc. of Princeton will halt the issuance of recreation and hunting permits starting today because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, according to a post on the forestry and logging company’s Facebook page Monday.
Many people obtain permits to hunt, hike, bike, horseback ride and more on the company’s land in Latah County.
Potlatch receives grant to improve broadband
The Idaho Department of Commerce awarded $48.9 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, including $621,813 to the city of Potlatch, for 102 projects across Idaho that support improved broadband infrastructure, equipment and services, according to a news release from Gov. Brad Little’s office.
Vandal Food Pantry offers curbside pickup today
The Vandal Food Pantry will offer curbside pickup of food bags from 3:30-4:30 p.m. today and Thursday at the Bruce M. Pitman Center loading zone, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Bags will be prestocked, and patrons will be given bags based on their family size and recommendations from Feeding America.
Third Street Gallery opens new exhibition
“Starburst,” a new art installation in Moscow’s Third Street Gallery, will be on display beginning Friday and stay up until early December.
The installation will exhibit work from artist Kevin Rhodes, a painter who worked in Moscow prior to his recent move to Spokane Valley, Wash.
Also featured in the exhibition will be a series of paintings by Rhodes’ wife and fellow artist, Janet Rhodes. The artists share an enthusiasm for intense hues and geometric compositions.
Whitman County Library celebrates library card month
September is “Library Card Sign-up Month,” a time when the American Library Association and libraries nationwide encourage parents, caregivers and students to sign up for a library card.
As an incentive to sign up, the Friends of Whitman County Library is offering a drawing for a $25 gift certificate for those who sign up for a new card during the month of September.
For additional information, visit whitco.lib.wa.us or call the Whitman County Library at (877) 733-3375.