Local pharmacists said they first learned they could be losing hundreds of customers after patients began calling them early this year. Suddenly, patients insured by Kaiser Permanente were told they would need to fill maintenance medications exclusively through the company’s own mail-order pharmacy.

The change affected current and former public and school employees from Washington. Two of those patients, Deborah and Geoffry Beckett, have been going to their local pharmacy, Marketime Drug in Moscow, for decades.

Geoff suffers from diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and heart problems. He’s bedridden, and has multiple prescriptions for medications to manage those diseases.