Multiple log and debris jams have made the top end of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River impassible, requiring rafters to begin their trips by flying into airstrips downstream of the blockages. 

The Middle Fork of the Salmon is one of the most coveted multiple-day whitewater river trips in the world. It passes through the heart of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area and those who run it must first obtain a hard-to-get-permit. 

Amy Baumer, spokesperson for the Salmon-Challis National Forest said the river is blocked at Velvet Falls Rapid and about one half mile upstream of the rapid. Velvet falls is a short distance downstream from the  Boundary Creek Boat Launch — the main put-in for those running the Middle Fork. 

