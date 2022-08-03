National Night Out in Moscow saw packed streets, live music, free hot dogs and yard games for all ages.

Stretched out along downtown Main Street, attendees could see inside cop cars, meet the station’s K-9 dog, Ragnar, and meet other first responders. Children in attendance could play a jumbo-sized game of Connect Four, launch fish into a penguin’s basket and play on a large bouncy slide. Music was provided by local band The Intentions.

Children got the chance to turn on the police car lights, run the sirens and even try their hand at speaking on the loudspeakers in the car.

