National Night Out in Moscow saw packed streets, live music, free hot dogs and yard games for all ages.
Stretched out along downtown Main Street, attendees could see inside cop cars, meet the station’s K-9 dog, Ragnar, and meet other first responders. Children in attendance could play a jumbo-sized game of Connect Four, launch fish into a penguin’s basket and play on a large bouncy slide. Music was provided by local band The Intentions.
Children got the chance to turn on the police car lights, run the sirens and even try their hand at speaking on the loudspeakers in the car.
“Just seeing the community coming together, and seeing families out is great,” Chief James Fry said.
All the officers at the event and other first responders were ready to talk about their job and answer all sorts of questions people asked. Many brought the tools they use to be able to explain how they can help in an emergency.
National Night Out is a nationwide event for local police departments to get to know the community through a block party. The Moscow Police Department has been participating since at least 2013, and now it’s bigger than ever.
Tuesday’s turnout was the largest she had seen, said Karen Potter of the Moscow Police Department, and by 7:30 p.m., almost 550 hot dogs had been cooked. The event also included booths from Idaho Department of Lands firefighters, Idaho Central Credit Union, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and Gritman Medical Center.
Milling around the event were many officers from the Moscow Police Department and McGruff the Crime Dog, who was ready to take pictures with anyone who asked.
One of the reasons the department brings the event back every year is to be able to have face-to-face time with the community. Fry said it was an event they looked forward to each year and was excited to bring it back after putting it off because of the pandemic.
“If you’re always policing or issuing citations, that’s not being part of the community,” Fry said.
Anthony Dahlinger, services division captain, was running the grill, which he said was his first choice. He’s been participating in the event for years and enjoyed seeing everyone coming out and having fun.
National Night Out also returned Tuesday night to Pullman at Reaney Park, and there was free food, live music and a dunk tank.