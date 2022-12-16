The Moscow Police Department is sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-13 Hyundai Elantras based on tips regarding the vehicle that was in the area of the King Road crime scene around the time four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13.
Police believe the occupant of this vehicle may have critical information about the case and have asked the public to be on the lookout for the car.
As of Thursday, no suspects have been identified in the stabbings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. Investigators are continuing to sort through video content and have received “valuable leads” on the car, a Thursday news release stated.