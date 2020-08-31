Concrete wall goes up around Seattle police precinct
SEATTLE — Seattle city workers have built a wall of concrete blocks around the police department’s East Precinct following a suspected arson fire at the building earlier this week while officers were inside the building.
The barrier wraps around the precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, the Seattle Times reported.
That’s where amid confrontations this spring, police temporarily abandoned the precinct, while demonstrators set up the Capitol Hill Organized Protest or “CHOP” zone before the city cleared it in early July.
A city statement said Friday that officers will continue to be stationed in the precinct and respond to emergency calls.
The federal government this week charged a 19-year-old Alaska man, Desmond David-Pitts, with arson. He’s accused of setting trash bags on fire Monday night in the sally-port, where police cars exit a secure steel door.
David-Pitts participated in protests against police brutality in Alaska this year after his 16-year-old brother was killed by Anchorage police, according to local news reports. Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, called Monday’s fire an “act of domestic terrorism.”
Man dies when pickup truck rolls over him
LEWISTOWN, Mont. — A central Montana man was killed when the pickup truck he was working under rolled on top of him, police in Lewistown said.
Officers were called at about 7 p.m. Thursday and found the man under the pickup in Lewistown, Assistant Police Chief Jon Polich said in a statement.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, officials said.
A family member told police the victim was Jason Haivala, 48, of Forest Grove, which is a rural area east of Lewistown.
The death is still under investigation and an autopsy was planned, Polich said.
Bow hunter killed by elk that charged him
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Authorities say a bow hunter was killed when an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers.
Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David of Hillsboro, Ore., was archery hunting Saturday on private property in in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn’t able to find it before dark.
Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it, KOIN reported. However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers.
The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries. The elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail following the investigation.
Police: 16-year-old dies after 4 shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a 16-year-old died after four people were shot Thursday in Portland.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined 16-year-old Jaelin James Scott was killed by a gunshot wound, police said Friday.
Police say officers responded to calls about gunfire about 9 p.m. Thursday in Northeast Portland’s Gateway Discovery Park.
Police said they found four victims at the scene. They were taken to hospitals and police say they are expected to survive.