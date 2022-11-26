OLYMPIA — Not much will change in the Washington Legislature next session, despite hopes from Republicans that they could take control of at least one chamber.

Democrats will enter 2023 with strong majorities in both the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. As of Wednesday, Democrats will likely lead with a 29-20 majority in the Senate and 58-40 in the House.

“The people of Washington have again chosen Democrats to lead in our state Legislature, and our caucus is ready to get to work on their behalf,” House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said in a statement Monday. Jinkins will enter her third term as speaker this session after being re-elected by her caucus members Monday.

