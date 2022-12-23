Officer Boyd fatally shot Pullman man in standoff

The Washington State University Police Department announced that WSU Police Sgt. Brett Boyd was the officer who used lethal force during a standoff that happened at a Pullman apartment Dec. 15.

Boyd has been placed on administrative leave, according to a WSU police news release, which is standard procedure after an officer uses deadly force.

Pullman Police Department officers responded to a “weapons offense” at the Coffee House Apartments on the 1000 block of SE Latah Street at 8 p.m. Dec. 14, according to the news release. Officers found a man, later identified as 36-year-old Brent Lee Kopacka, was allegedly threatening to kill his roommates in their apartment.

