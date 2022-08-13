According to a former Pullman Police chief, Jake Opgenorth had big aspirations since he joined the police department in 1992.

“Chief (Ted) Weatherly just reminded me, ‘Do you remember when you were new and you told me one day you’re going to be the chief?’ ” Opgenorth said.

Thirty years later, that goal became a reality as Opgenorth was sworn in Friday at Pullman City Hall in front of Weatherly, colleagues and family.

