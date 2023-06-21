The Kibbie Dome will soon have a new official name pending approval from the Idaho State Board of Education.

P1FCU, a Lewiston-based credit union, has agreed to pay the University of Idaho $5 million over 10 years for the naming rights to the Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center.

The new proposed name is the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. The Board of Education will hold a special meeting today to vote on the matter.

