PALOUSE — A barber who trained in Holland has set up shop at The Gilded Comb in downtown Palouse, where her dog, Schotzie, keeps her company.

Kelly Reiber-Nascimento specializes in classic gentleman haircuts, fades, straight razor shaves, beard trims and care, flat tops and pompadours.

A graduate of the GarfieldPalouse schools, she also offers haircuts for women and children, as well as facial waxing and scalp massage.

