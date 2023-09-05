Police arrested an armed 54-year-old suspect following a six-hour standoff with police Tuesday morning at a Moscow apartment.

The Latah County regional SWAT team arrested Thomas Adams at approximately 8:05 a.m. at his 110 S. Almon St. apartment after tear gas and negotiations failed to get him to surrender.

Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Adams allegedly fired rounds from an unknown type of weapon from his apartment out into the community. There were no injuries.

