During a Wednesday presentation, an officer with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board repeated a simple rule of thumb alcohol and marijuana sellers can remember to keep them out of legal trouble.
When in doubt, don’t sell.
WSLCB Officer Kevin Lillard joined the Pullman Police Department in an online training session meant to educate local businesses about complying with state law regulating liquor and marijuana sales.
The topics included selling to minors, fake IDs and overserving patrons. Lillard said if an employee or business owner has any doubt a customer is underage, using a fake ID or has had too much to drink, the safest option is to not sell them any product.
“You have the right to refuse service to anyone,” Lillard said.
Lillard said the WSLCB will perform compliance checks, also known as stings, during which they will send in an underage customer into a business to buy alcohol or marijuana to check if the business is following the law.
The customer does not use a fake ID and has a youthful appearance so as not to trick the employee, Lillard said.
Lillard said employees fail compliance checks often because they miscalculated the date of birth, they were distracted or in a hurry, they could not read without glasses or did not know how to check IDs properly.
He said technology such as ID scanners help, but they do not actually tell the employee whether the ID belongs to the customer.
While the law does not require employees to check IDs, Lillard encouraged them to do so.
“If you’re not checking ID at some point you’re going to sell to a minor whether you know it or not,” he said.
If the customer becomes confrontational, he recommended the employee hand them back their card, let them go and call the police. It is not worth risking the employee’s safety.
When dealing with customers who are showing apparent signs of intoxication, Lillard said it is the establishment’s duty not to sell to them. He said the business can be liable if the customer drives home intoxicated and crashes their vehicle.
He recommends the employee be polite but firm with the customer and offer to call them a ride.
Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said if the customer becomes disorderly or physical, the police can handle the situation. He said the employee should only physically intervene if the person is assaulting them or someone else.
“It’s hard to reason with them, but just do your best,” he said.
Opgenorth said police like to see businesses pass compliance checks, and if there is a problem, the police will always start with education before enforcement.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to avoid enforcement,” he said.
