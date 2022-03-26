LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Adian Wolff Frey, 21, and Andi Conchetta Boyd, 19, both of Moscow
Ebben Benjamin Lane, 28, and Hailey Louise Beckman, 28, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Benjamin Phillip Olofson, 43, and Kimberly Christina Kerley, 36, both of Pullman
Sentencings
Wednesday
Edwina Evelynn Grote, 34, of Lacrosse, was convicted of commercial burglary and sentenced to four days in jail.
Samantha Jackson, 22, of Lewiston, was convicted of assault and sentenced to 24 hours of community service and a year on probation.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:51 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint at One World Cafe.
11:46 a.m. — Inland Orthopedic reported a male making threats over the phone.
12:48 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of North Adams Street.
2:31 p.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at the CHAS Clinic.
4:43 p.m. — Police arrested a man for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart.
6:17 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Lilly Street.
6:46 p.m. — Police responded to a fight between a male and female at Identity on South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:25 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Three Bear Road in Kendrick.
2:35 p.m. — A 20-year-old Moscow man was arrested on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
2:11 p.m. — Sexual assault was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
6:38 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Two noise complaints were reported on the 500 block of Southwest Summer Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
12:08 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on Northeast Cougar Way at the Terrell Parking Garage.
3:06 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on Northeast North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:22 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on South Main Street in Lacrosse.
10:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 51-year-old man for driving without a valid license in Colfax.