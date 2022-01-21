MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

9:11 a.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from the 900 block of North Polk Street.

4:34 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a person being irate with a University of Idaho parking employee at the Kibbie Dome.

7:45 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of East F Street reported being harassed by his neighbors.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:32 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

11:18 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of people not wearing masks inside a business on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

2:32 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

8:46 p.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.

10:31 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

11:27 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Ott Road.

11:42 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

9:37 a.m. — The coroner and chaplain responded for a death on Southeast Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.

12:01 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported on East Henkle Street in Tekoa.

5:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 61-year-old man on North Main Street in Colfax for suspicion of a controlled substance problem.

7:03 p.m. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on North Main Street in Colfax.

