MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:11 a.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from the 900 block of North Polk Street.
4:34 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a person being irate with a University of Idaho parking employee at the Kibbie Dome.
7:45 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of East F Street reported being harassed by his neighbors.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:32 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
11:18 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of people not wearing masks inside a business on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
2:32 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
8:46 p.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.
10:31 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
11:27 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Ott Road.
11:42 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:37 a.m. — The coroner and chaplain responded for a death on Southeast Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.
12:01 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported on East Henkle Street in Tekoa.
5:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 61-year-old man on North Main Street in Colfax for suspicion of a controlled substance problem.
7:03 p.m. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on North Main Street in Colfax.