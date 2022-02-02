MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:18 a.m. — Tires were reported stolen from Les Schwab.
4:32 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
5:33 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
9:14 p.m. — A woman was found passed out on her steering wheel at WinCo.
Seven noninjury traffic accidents were reported Monday.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
2:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
4:05 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:45 p.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Wellesley Road in Viola.
WSU POLICE
Monday
5:15 p.m. — Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman for DUI on Southeast Latah Street and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:05 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on East Ninth Street in Rosalia.
10:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Orville Boyd Road in Pullman.