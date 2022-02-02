MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9:18 a.m. — Tires were reported stolen from Les Schwab.

4:32 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

5:33 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

9:14 p.m. — A woman was found passed out on her steering wheel at WinCo.

Seven noninjury traffic accidents were reported Monday.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

2:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.

4:05 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

2:45 p.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Wellesley Road in Viola.

WSU POLICE

Monday

5:15 p.m. — Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman for DUI on Southeast Latah Street and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

10:05 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on East Ninth Street in Rosalia.

10:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Orville Boyd Road in Pullman.

Tags

Recommended for you