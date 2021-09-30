PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

10:45 a.m. — Officers responded to an alleged domestic dispute on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.

10:57 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest Stadium Way.

11:49 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious man on the 800 block of Southwest Dominic Court.

2:08 p.m. — An officer responded to an alleged domestic dispute on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.

11:21 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to the report of an unconscious person on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

9:10 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for an alleged weapon offense on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.

12:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

1:17 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a big boulder on Wawawai Road in Colton.

9:14 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license on State Route 195.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

8:21 a.m. — A person allegedly flipping off employees at Best Western Plus University Inn was issued a trespassing order.

12:13 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of East 1st Street.

1:24 p.m. — Bikes were reportedly stolen from a house on the 400 block of Quail Run Drive.

11 p.m. — A female was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:02 a.m. — A medical problem was reported on Fir Street in Potlatch.

10:52 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Cornwall Road in Moscow.

