PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:45 a.m. — Officers responded to an alleged domestic dispute on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.
10:57 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest Stadium Way.
11:49 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious man on the 800 block of Southwest Dominic Court.
2:08 p.m. — An officer responded to an alleged domestic dispute on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
11:21 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to the report of an unconscious person on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
9:10 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for an alleged weapon offense on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
12:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
1:17 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a big boulder on Wawawai Road in Colton.
9:14 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license on State Route 195.
MOSCOW POLICE
8:21 a.m. — A person allegedly flipping off employees at Best Western Plus University Inn was issued a trespassing order.
12:13 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of East 1st Street.
1:24 p.m. — Bikes were reportedly stolen from a house on the 400 block of Quail Run Drive.
11 p.m. — A female was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
8:02 a.m. — A medical problem was reported on Fir Street in Potlatch.
10:52 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Cornwall Road in Moscow.