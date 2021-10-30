Latah COunty
Marriages
Oct. 19
Harley David Silva, 26, and Angelica Paige Diaz, 22, both of Moscow
Kyle Michael Sullings, 25, and Allyson Jade Comstock, 28, both of Moscow
Oct. 20
Karl Vincent Westervelt, 31, and Christen Louise Atwood, 39, both of Palouse
Zachary David Hernandez Hacker, 29, of Potlatch, and Randi Nichole Notte, 26, of South Bend, Indiana
Cavan Mackenzie Simenson, 28, and Shelby Rae Jacobs, 28, both of Pullman
Oct. 21
Kurtis Neil Perkins, 40, and Katherine Keeton Job, 32, both of Moscow
Zachariah Thomas Hust, 27, Angelica Calcagno Riebli, 30, both of Deary
Oct. 22
Blake Earl Uphus, 31, and Hanna Jeane Ridgeway, 30, both of Moscow
Chad Travis Larsen, 47, and Carmen Coulter, 45, both of Moscow
Felipe Ernesto Sanchez, 33, and Jessica Lynn Sanchez, 31, both of Richland
Ryan Wayne Augusta, 42, and Anrea Lynne Dodge, 36, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Colton Sammuel Bren, 19, and Natalie Brooke Little, 20, both of Potlatch
Dispositions
Oct. 22
Dodee Lalani Burkhart, of Moscow, was convicted of disturbing the peace and sentenced to two days in jail.
Wednesday
Matthew Vetter, 18, of Moscow, was convicted of inattentive driving and sentenced to 9 months of probation.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:24 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of Rayburn Street.
9:35 a.m. — A woman was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a welfare check on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
7:18 p.m. — A woman on Mountain View Road advised a pumpkin was smashed into her front door.
Friday
3:58 a.m. — Police arrested a man on a warrant on Troy Road and South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:13 a.m. — An attended death was reported on Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:49 a.m. — Transportation Security Administration officers requested an ammunition pickup at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
12:23 p.m. — A damaged vehicle was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
2:16 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of burglary on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
3:17 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault and possessing weapons capable of producing bodily harm.
8:45 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 200 block of Northwest Anthony Street.
Friday
12:06 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:42 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 200 block of Southwest Prairie Court.
1:48 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree trespassing on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:38 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of burglary on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:57 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Friday
12:53 a.m. — Officers contacted a person for urinating in public on the 1000 block of Northeast Campus Street.
1:09 a.m. — Police contacted one person for possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm on Northeast Stadium Way.
2:43 a.m. — Two people were warned for possessing marijuana and alcohol on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:48 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on State Route 195 in Colton.
6:39 a.m. — Personnel responded to a log in the roadway on State Route 27 in Palouse.
8:33 a.m. — A dead cow was reported on State Route 26 and Rock Springs Road in Lacrosse.
11:41 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on State Route 194 in Pullman.