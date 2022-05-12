MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9:34 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of East Third Street.

10:31 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at Lena Whitmore Park.

3:23 p.m. — A resident on Almon Street reported his wife hit his home with a vehicle. There were no injuries.

11:48 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 600 block of C Street.

Tuesday

9:09 a.m. — Threats were reported at the Department of Health and Welfare on Troy Road.

11:30 a.m. — A threatening customer was reported at Zions Bank.

10:17 p.m. — A disorderly patron was reported at Mingles Bar and Grill.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

12:05 p.m. — Deputies gave a verbal warning following a dispute on A Street in Troy.

5:01 p.m. — A 35-year-old Moscow man was arrested on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.

Tuesday

3:56 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Juliaetta man for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia on Highway 3 in Deary.

11:37 a.m. — A theft was reported at Meadow Creek Road and Highway 6 in Harvard.

3:58 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.

8:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Eagle, Idaho, man for suspicion of driving without privileges on Pleasant Hill Road in Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

8:01 a.m. — A three-vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue. Emergency personnel transported one of the drivers to Pullman Regional Hospital.

11:52 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.

2:42 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.

3:30 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

4:49 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

6:18 p.m. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.

n Four noise complaints were reported overnight.

Tuesday

1:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.

2:00 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.

3:55 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 300 block of South Grand Avenue.

9:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.

WSU POLICE

Monday

11:04 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported a sick person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

Tuesday

2:15 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

11:36 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on East Alder Street in Tekoa.

6:44 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant on North Morton Street in Colfax.

10:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of reckless driving on State Route 195 in Colfax.

Tuesday

11:42 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen along State Route 195 in Colfax.

6:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Grove Road in Endicott.

Tags

Recommended for you