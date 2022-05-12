MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:34 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
10:31 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at Lena Whitmore Park.
3:23 p.m. — A resident on Almon Street reported his wife hit his home with a vehicle. There were no injuries.
11:48 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 600 block of C Street.
Tuesday
9:09 a.m. — Threats were reported at the Department of Health and Welfare on Troy Road.
11:30 a.m. — A threatening customer was reported at Zions Bank.
10:17 p.m. — A disorderly patron was reported at Mingles Bar and Grill.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:05 p.m. — Deputies gave a verbal warning following a dispute on A Street in Troy.
5:01 p.m. — A 35-year-old Moscow man was arrested on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.
Tuesday
3:56 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Juliaetta man for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia on Highway 3 in Deary.
11:37 a.m. — A theft was reported at Meadow Creek Road and Highway 6 in Harvard.
3:58 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
8:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Eagle, Idaho, man for suspicion of driving without privileges on Pleasant Hill Road in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:01 a.m. — A three-vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue. Emergency personnel transported one of the drivers to Pullman Regional Hospital.
11:52 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
2:42 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
3:30 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:49 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
6:18 p.m. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.
n Four noise complaints were reported overnight.
Tuesday
1:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.
2:00 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
3:55 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 300 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
11:04 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported a sick person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Tuesday
2:15 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:36 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on East Alder Street in Tekoa.
6:44 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant on North Morton Street in Colfax.
10:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of reckless driving on State Route 195 in Colfax.
Tuesday
11:42 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen along State Route 195 in Colfax.
6:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Grove Road in Endicott.