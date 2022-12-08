Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 29F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.