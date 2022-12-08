PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
3:39 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
4:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1200 block of Latah Street.
Three noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Tuesday.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:31 a.m. —Officers responded to an unconscious person on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
2:48 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:04 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 600 block of North Mountain View Road.
11:47 p.m. — Police arrested a male following a domestic dispute on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
Wednesday
6:26 a.m. — Stinker Station reported four fake $10 bills.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:59 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
10:51 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Freeze Road and Idaho Highway 9.
