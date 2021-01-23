LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Thursday
Brande and Travis Fulfs
Larry French and Joann Sanders
Sentencings
Christopher Couch, 24 of Lewiston, was found guilty of principal to aggravated assault and sentenced to seven days in jail with three years of probation, fined $245.50 and ordered to pay $60 restitution.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:51 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
9:56 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
10:22 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint at an address on South Washington Street.
10:20 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:51 a.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
8:47 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious message slipped under the door of a residence on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:26 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a person making threats on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:07 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of East Fifth Street in Troy.
8:41 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of West Walnut Street in Genesee.
10:52 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Guernsey Cut-off in Potlatch.
10:58 p.m. — The sheriff’s office received a report of a medical emergency on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
11:13 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street in Troy.
4:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
8:14 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 700 block of Fifth Street in Deary.
11:25 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:02 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on Fairmount Road.
12:05 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
10:57 p.m. — The coroner responded to an unattended death on Fountain Street. The man appears to have died by natural causes.
11:12 p.m. — A resident on Colorado Street was issued an infraction for a COVID-19 violation.
Friday
12:45 a.m. — An 18-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of possession of a false ID, minor in possession and possession of marijuana under 21 on Maiden Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:26 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Lincoln Street in Colton.
5:01 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on Madison Street in Tekoa.
10:41 p.m. — A 32-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were arrested for suspicion of possession of meth on Wawawai Road in Colton. The man was also arrested for suspicion of tampering with evidence and obstructing.