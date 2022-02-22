LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:02 a.m. — A 57-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of inattentive driving on Potter Road and US Highway 95 in Viola.
Saturday
12:05 a.m. — A 58-year-old Potlatch man was arrested for suspicion of violating a no contact order on Highway 95 and McBride Road in Potlatch.
1:36 p.m. — A burglary was reported on State Route 6 in Potlatch.
Sunday
5:02 a.m. — A collision was reported on O’Donnell and John Ruby Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:22 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
7:18 p.m. — Theft was reported at the Walmart Supercenter on Southeast Harvest Drive.
10:34 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1700 block of Northeast Upper Drive.
Officers responded to five noise complaints.
Saturday
7:02 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.
11:13 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
1:37 p.m. — Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for an alleged assault on Northwest Canyon View Drive.
Sunday
6:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
4:06 p.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 600 block of Northeast Campus Street.
6:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
8:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northwest Leland Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:54 p.m. — One person was warned for underage drinking near Northside Residence Hall.
Saturday
9:53 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
11:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Sunday
9:39 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Northeast Terre View Drive.
————
Editor’s note: There were no record updates from the Whitman County Sheriff and Moscow Police Department on Monday.