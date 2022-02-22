LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

7:02 a.m. — A 57-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of inattentive driving on Potter Road and US Highway 95 in Viola.

Saturday

12:05 a.m. — A 58-year-old Potlatch man was arrested for suspicion of violating a no contact order on Highway 95 and McBride Road in Potlatch.

1:36 p.m. — A burglary was reported on State Route 6 in Potlatch.

Sunday

5:02 a.m. — A collision was reported on O’Donnell and John Ruby Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

6:22 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

7:18 p.m. — Theft was reported at the Walmart Supercenter on Southeast Harvest Drive.

10:34 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1700 block of Northeast Upper Drive.

Officers responded to five noise complaints.

Saturday

7:02 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.

11:13 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

1:37 p.m. — Police arrested a 30-year-old woman for an alleged assault on Northwest Canyon View Drive.

Sunday

6:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

4:06 p.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 600 block of Northeast Campus Street.

6:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

8:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northwest Leland Drive.

WSU POLICE

Friday

11:54 p.m. — One person was warned for underage drinking near Northside Residence Hall.

Saturday

9:53 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

11:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Sunday

9:39 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Northeast Terre View Drive.

————

Editor’s note: There were no record updates from the Whitman County Sheriff and Moscow Police Department on Monday.

