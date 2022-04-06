MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:50 a.m. — The Moscow Building Supply manager reported someone stole a jacket at the store.
8:12 a.m. — A lawn care company reported finding IV needles on the 1400 block of North Polk Street.
9:49 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
1:37 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at A&W.
7:04 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
7:14 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
9:25 p.m. — A 64-year-old man found unconscious on the 1900 block of Anderson Place was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
11:51 p.m. — A laundry bag was reported stolen at Sudzees Laundry.
Tuesday
1:10 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1000 block of East Palouse River Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:42 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on American Ridge Road in Kendrick.
1:30 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Castle Lane in Troy.
10:46 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Highway 6 in Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:53 a.m. — A gun was fired on the 1800 block of Northeast Merman Drive. No one was shot.
6:54 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
2:10 p.m. — Harassment via text messages was reported on the 200 block of Northwest True Street.
3:28 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Northeast California Street.
5:18 p.m. — A car was stolen on the 100 block of Northwest Webb Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
9:14 a.m. — Officers transported one person from Sloan Hall to Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:33 p.m. — A tree blew down on Kackman Road and Endicott Road in Endicott.
6:11 p.m. — A vehicle became stuck in mud on West Woody Road in Farmington.