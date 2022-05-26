PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on State and True streets.
9 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
12:16 p.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a welfare check.
4:56 p.m. — A theft was reported on B Street.
8:29 p.m. — Police arrested a 25-year-old driver for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue and Whelan Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Uniontown man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Grand Avenue and Daisy Street in Pullman.
12:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of chickens damaging property on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:18 a.m. — Two intoxicated males were reportedly sitting in front of Rite Aid and making people uncomfortable.
3:22 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Hillcrest Drive and Mountain View Road.
5:51 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
6:04 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen at the Eggan Youth Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:26 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Genesee Avenue in Genesee.
8:44 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Potlatch man for a probation violation on Highway 6 in Harvard.