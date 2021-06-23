MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9:31 a.m. — About $650 worth of items was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 900 block of East Third Street.

9:51 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Grant Street.

1:45 p.m. — Spray-painted graffiti was reported on a building on the 400 block of Veatch Street.

2:05 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Palouse Mall.

4:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Third and South Lilly streets.

4:34 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the side of a building on the 1300 block of South Logan Street.

7:09 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of South Grant Street.

8:17 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance on North Mountain View Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

2:46 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Steakhouse Hill on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

11:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Third and South Jackson streets in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

1:06 a.m. — A rape was reported on Westwood Drive.

Tuesday

12:21 p.m. — A caller said her neighbor on South Street is approaching her car and making rude gestures.

12:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog in a vehicle for 20 minutes on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

12:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male walking around naked on State Street.

6:59 p.m. — Police responded to a report of harassment at Planet Fitness.

7:16 p.m. — Police heard a report of someone growing mushrooms at Power Smoke Shop.

9:45 p.m. — A male reported his stepfather is harassing him on Wayne Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

11:16 a.m. — A traffic accident was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.

Tags

Recommended for you