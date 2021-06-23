MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:31 a.m. — About $650 worth of items was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 900 block of East Third Street.
9:51 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
1:45 p.m. — Spray-painted graffiti was reported on a building on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
2:05 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Palouse Mall.
4:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Third and South Lilly streets.
4:34 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the side of a building on the 1300 block of South Logan Street.
7:09 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
8:17 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance on North Mountain View Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:46 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Steakhouse Hill on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
11:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Third and South Jackson streets in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
1:06 a.m. — A rape was reported on Westwood Drive.
Tuesday
12:21 p.m. — A caller said her neighbor on South Street is approaching her car and making rude gestures.
12:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog in a vehicle for 20 minutes on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male walking around naked on State Street.
6:59 p.m. — Police responded to a report of harassment at Planet Fitness.
7:16 p.m. — Police heard a report of someone growing mushrooms at Power Smoke Shop.
9:45 p.m. — A male reported his stepfather is harassing him on Wayne Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:16 a.m. — A traffic accident was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.