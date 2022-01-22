LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Jan. 14
Tyler Perry Mayse, 22, and Brooklyn Lucille McCurry, 21, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Jacob Daniel Chidester, 30, and Alexandria Ann Smith, 24, both of Moscow
Thursday
Wesley Adam Eastham, 30, and Devyn Brooke McCarty, 23, both of Potlatch
Sentencings
Dec. 29
Randal Craig Swenson II, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of delivery of heroin and sentenced to 10 years in prison with three years fixed and seven indeterminate.
Jan. 12
Jeffrey William Fredrickson, 37, of Troy, was convicted of possession of heroin and obstructing, and sentenced to five years in prison with two years fixed and three indeterminate.
Wednesday
Matthew Winston, 30, of Moscow, was convicted of inattentive driving and sentenced to 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended and six months of probation.
Sarah Delong, 35, of Lewiston, was convicted of driving without a license and sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:04 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen in Moscow.
1:46 p.m. — Packages were reported missing from a house on the 800 block of Residence Street.
3:15 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of someone making suicidal statements on Southview Avenue.
4:22 p.m. — Two storage units were reportedly broken into at Pad Mini Storage on Almon Street.
6:24 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
6:26 p.m. — Police took a report of an aggressive male throwing objects at a female on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:24 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an electrical hazard on Southwest Shirley Street and Southwest Arbor Street.
10:54 a.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 600 block of Northeast Campus Street.
3:51 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
4:46 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
7:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:59 p.m. — Officers arrested a 51-year-old woman for driving with a suspended license on South Grand Avenue and Southwest Daisy Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
3:12 p.m. — A safety hazard was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Waller Way Mall.
11:27 p.m. — Officers warned a minor for possession of alcohol on Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:43 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for DUI on North Main Street in Colfax.
8:55 a.m. — A deputy responded to a vehicle stuck in snow and mud on J W Baylor Road and Hubner Road in Garfield.
9:52 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on North Howard Street in Tekoa.