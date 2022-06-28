MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:37 p.m. — An attempted theft of a fishing rod was reported at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
1:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a female screaming in an alleyway on Asbury Street.
3:10 p.m. — A female was arrested following a report of a battery on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
4:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of West A Street.
5:33 p.m. — A credit card was reported stolen from the Latah County Courthouse.
7:30 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
9:24 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.
11:50 p.m. — A person on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive was transported to Gritman Medical Center for detox.
Saturday
7:16 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man yelling threats on Lenter Street.
7:22 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a cow running loose on Polk and E streets.
8:29 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
9:14 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2300 block of South Main Street.
Sunday
12:03 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2000 block of East Daves Avenue.
1:17 p.m. — A male was arrested on warrants on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
1:38 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:37 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Spruce Street in Bovill.
7:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.
9:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.
Saturday
8:04 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Spotswood Street in Moscow.
8:08 p.m. — A theft was reported on Water Street in Juliaetta.
Sunday
6:32 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 9 in Deary.
6:44 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Texas Ridge Road in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:24 p.m. — A resident of Panorama Drive received a package in the mail containing $35,000 in cash and several fake IDs shipped from Mexico.
1:11 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast King Street.
2:07 p.m. — Groceries were stolen from Safeway on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Four noise complaints were reported overnight.
Saturday
2:02 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:01 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
10:57 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast B Street.
12:38 p.m. — A 61-year-old man was arrested on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street for suspicion of violating a no contact order.
Sunday
12:59 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
2:19 p.m. — A bicycle was stolen on the 1000 block of East Main Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:20 a.m. — Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way for suspicion of theft.
8:18 a.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of telephone harassment.
Sunday
5:43 p.m. — A single vehicle collision was reported on Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:02 a.m. — A deputy transported an inmate from the Whitman County Jail in Colfax to Eastern State Hospital.
3:15 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
Saturday
11:16 a.m. — License plates were stolen on Sunset Road in Thornton.
4:10 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on West Lincoln Street in Farmington.
Sunday
8:13 a.m. — Slashed tires were reported on West Second Street in Albion.