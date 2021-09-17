PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:15 a.m. — A moose was spotted in the area of Hill Street.
8:35 a.m. — Police issued an infraction following a vehicle collision on Paradise and Main streets.
10:27 a.m. — Harassment was reported at Pullman High School.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Howard Street in Tekoa.
7:19 a.m. — A deer-versus-vehicle accident occured on Union Flat Road in Pullman.
7:32 p.m. — A 25-year-old St. John man was arrested for suspicion of theft of a firearm on Liberty Street in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:57 a.m. — Heroin and needles were found on Almon Street.
12:41 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male yelling profanities and spitting at cars on the intersection of Blaine Street and White Avenue.
1:36 p.m. — A sign was reported stolen from the University of Idaho Administration Building.
1:33 p.m. — A vehicle struck a light pole at Healing Hands and Massage on Troy Road.
3:48 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of obstruction following a traffic accident on Sixth Street and Perimeter Drive.
7:41 p.m. — A rock was thrown through a sliding glass door on Orchard avenue.