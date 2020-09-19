LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 11
Trevor Yardley, 32, of Potlatch, and Magen Myers, 25, of Boise
Monday
Cameron Sutton, 22, and Elisha Paris, 23, both of Moscow
Tuesday
David Mahan, 37, and Taylor Nilson, 26, both of Colton
Divorces
Thursday
Michael McFarland and Monica Walters
Sentencings
Wednesday
Kristee Clark, 35, of Potlatch, was convicted of assault and was ordered to pay $457.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Kelli Peck, 20, of Potlatch, was convicted of inattentive driving. She was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and court costs and $2,989.50 in restitution.
John Askins, 23, of Potlatch, was convicted of failure to report an accident and was ordered to pay $257.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:02 a.m. — Damage to a car door was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
12:49 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Northwest True Street and arrested a 37-year-old man for suspicion of assault.
3:57 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
4:58 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 300 block of Northwest Janet Street.
5:51 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 400 block of East Main Street.
7:41 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
8:33 p.m. — Police received a report of someone trying to use false identification to purchase alcohol on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
Friday
1:51 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a reports of cannabis odor on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Friday
12:30 a.m. — One person was warned for suspicion of underaged possession of alcohol on Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of North Mill Street in Colfax.
3:44 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Wilma Drive in Clarkston.
11:01 p.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen on Morley Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:26 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
1:58 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.
7:26 a.m. — A woman at the University of Idaho Commons reported harassment.
8:03 a.m. — A fence was reportedly damaged on the 1400 block of Joseph Street.
9:18 a.m. — A female reportedly slapped a male who was waiting in line at Dutch Bros.
9:43 a.m. — A table and four chairs were reportedly stolen from Patty’s Mexican Kitchen and Catering.
3:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
5:33 p.m. — “ACAB” was reportedly spray-painted on a shop on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.
8:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Grove on Southview Avenue.
10:53 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
11:29 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Corner Club.
11:34 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Troy.