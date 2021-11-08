MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:14 a.m. — Police warned two people for defecating in public on the 700 block of South Main Street.
12:25 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Hayes Street.
1:11 p.m. — A camper parked by Gritman Medical Center was reportedly using the hospital’s electricity.
5:12 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on Fourth Street.
6:23 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.
10:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on C Street.
Saturday
2:17 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of South Jackson Street.
9:17 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on West 6th Street.
10:51 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for exhibition of a deadly weapon after allegedly brandishing a shotgun during an argument at a residence on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
11:24 p.m. — A woman was cited and released for suspicion of DUI on Elm Street.
Sunday
1:26 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Boyd Avenue.
1:26 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant on the 600 block of South Jefferson Street.
7:15 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Line Street.
10:57 p.m. — Vandalism was reported at John’s Alley.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:21 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on First Avenue in Juliaetta.
1:52 p.m. — A theft was reported on Flannigan Creek and Matson roads in Viola.
Saturday
12:14 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Highway 8 in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:07 a.m. – A 52-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:13 p.m. – An officer conducted a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
12:17 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
7:00 p.m. – Police arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault and intoxication in a public place on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:24 p.m. – A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 200 block of Northwest Robert Street.
Saturday
1:17 a.m. – Emergency personnel responded to a person on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
11:44 a.m. – A man reportedly urinated in his yard on the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street.
Sunday
10:20 a.m. – An officer responded to a report of a missing person on the 200 block of Northwest Robert Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
5:51 p.m. – A welfare check was conducted for the 1200 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
6:26 p.m. – An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Saturday
12:37 a.m. – Emergency personnel responded to a person on the 1400 block of Northeast North Fairway Road and took them to Pullman Regional Hospital.
12:38 a.m. – Police arrested an 18-year-old woman for allegedly consuming alcohol on the 800 block of Northeast D Street.
2:47 a.m. – Officers arrested a 28-year-old man for alleged DUI on Northeast Providence Court.
4:04 a.m. – A welfare check was conducted on the 1200 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
Sunday
11:20 a.m. – An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:14 a.m. – A welfare check was conducted on State Route 195 in Colfax.