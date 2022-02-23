MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

7:28 a.m. — The University of Idaho requested assistance getting a moose off campus.

12:50 p.m. — A motorcycle theft was reported on Taylor and Blake avenues.

3:48 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported at Electrical Specialists on Troy Road.

3:54 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at The Storm Cellar on Main Street.

4:33 p.m. — Police arrested a 40-year-old male wanted for a Asotin County warrant at Safari Pearl.

7:38 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of theft at Walmart.

Saturday

2:43 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Third and Main streets.

11:36 a.m. — A vehicle’s side mirror was broken on South Jackson Street.

2:42 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

4:35 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Tracy Court.

8:44 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on a female who fell on Main and Third streets.

Sunday

1:31 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported at Studio 1 Hotel.

2:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.

2:47 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.

4:30 p.m. — A female reportedly in a domestic dispute came into Gritman Medical Center with a friend to be evaluated.

Monday

7:55 a.m. — Police took a report of an employee allegedly stealing from Taj Grocery.

10:37 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

10:28 p.m. — Threats were made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

2:37 p.m. — A battery was reported on Highway 8 and Carmichael Road in Moscow.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:18 a.m. — A 33-year-old man from Moscow was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance problem in Clarkston.

9:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man on a felony warrant in Colfax.

Sunday

4:25 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Morley Road in Colfax.

10:30 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Main Street in Colfax.

Monday

9:18 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on South F Street in Colfax.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

7:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in the post office lobby.

12:11 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

2:44 p.m. — A person riding an electric scooter was hit by a car on the crosswalk at the corner of Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Valley Road.

WSU POLICE

Monday

3:18 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

Tags

Recommended for you