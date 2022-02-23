MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:28 a.m. — The University of Idaho requested assistance getting a moose off campus.
12:50 p.m. — A motorcycle theft was reported on Taylor and Blake avenues.
3:48 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported at Electrical Specialists on Troy Road.
3:54 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at The Storm Cellar on Main Street.
4:33 p.m. — Police arrested a 40-year-old male wanted for a Asotin County warrant at Safari Pearl.
7:38 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of theft at Walmart.
Saturday
2:43 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Third and Main streets.
11:36 a.m. — A vehicle’s side mirror was broken on South Jackson Street.
2:42 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
4:35 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Tracy Court.
8:44 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on a female who fell on Main and Third streets.
Sunday
1:31 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported at Studio 1 Hotel.
2:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
2:47 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:30 p.m. — A female reportedly in a domestic dispute came into Gritman Medical Center with a friend to be evaluated.
Monday
7:55 a.m. — Police took a report of an employee allegedly stealing from Taj Grocery.
10:37 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:28 p.m. — Threats were made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:37 p.m. — A battery was reported on Highway 8 and Carmichael Road in Moscow.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:18 a.m. — A 33-year-old man from Moscow was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance problem in Clarkston.
9:20 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man on a felony warrant in Colfax.
Sunday
4:25 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Morley Road in Colfax.
10:30 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Main Street in Colfax.
Monday
9:18 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on South F Street in Colfax.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in the post office lobby.
12:11 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
2:44 p.m. — A person riding an electric scooter was hit by a car on the crosswalk at the corner of Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Monday
3:18 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Stadium Way.