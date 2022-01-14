PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:58 a.m. — A package was stolen from a residence on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:31 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
10:52 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
Thursday
1:01 a.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 600 block of Northeast Campus Street.
3:16 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
8:24 a.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
11:12 a.m. — Three people stuck in an elevator on the 1200 block of Southeast Washington Street were released by a technician.
1:28 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run reported on East College Mall.
6:28 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:57 a.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on East Harrison Street in Colfax for allegedly driving with a suspended license and possessing a controlled substance.
5:49 p.m. — A deputy arrested a 43-year-old woman for possession of stolen property and retail theft at the Rosauers in Colfax. A 43-year-old man was also arrested for retail theft, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:01 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on Jefferson and Spotswood streets.
3:01 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported at the Moscow Library.
4:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
6:17 p.m. — A storage unit break-in was reported at Axess Storage on Rodeo Drive.