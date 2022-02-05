LATAH COUNTY
Sentencings
Tereasa Hemphill, 42, of Palouse, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 16 hours of community service and one year of probation.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:21 p.m. — Police arrested one person following a reported theft at Walmart.
2:58 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
5:46 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of West A Street.
6:28 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
8:51 p.m. — Police issued a woman a trespassing order at Walmart.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:10 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.
5:26 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 1100 block of Northeast Markley Drive.
11:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Friday
1:29 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unattended death on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:38 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Lamb Road in Troy.
11:45 a.m. — A 28-year-old Moscow woman was arrested for a probation violation on Van Buren and Sixth Street in Moscow.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
8:03 a.m. — An officer responded to a vehicle stuck in snow on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
10:39 a.m. — Theft was reported on Southeast Forest Way.
5:53 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:59 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on North Broadway Street in Tekoa.