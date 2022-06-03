PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:44 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of downed power lines on Northeast Maple Street and Northeast Ash Street.
2:27 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:32 p.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from West Main Street.
11:04 p.m. — Officers arrested a 39-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northwest State Street and West Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:15 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported in a parking lot along State Route 270 in Pullman.
1:53 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Ld Johnson Road in Rosalia.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
2:26 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a drone being flown near Avery Hall.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:57 a.m. — Police arrested a man for warrants at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
1:23 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on Troy Road and Styner Avenue.
11:38 p.m. — A controlled substance was reported on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:43 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 800 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.