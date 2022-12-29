MOSCOW POLICE
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 11:16 am
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
5:58 p.m. — Possible child abuse or neglect was reported on South Main Street.
7:28 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
9:26 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stuck in water on Perimeter Drive and Farm Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:31 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
1:57 p.m. — Police arrested a 27-year-old person on a Whitman County warrant.
7:04 p.m. — Police, firefighters and EMS responded to a report of a suicidal person on Merman Drive.
7:53 p.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Church Street in Uniontown.
3:50 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
