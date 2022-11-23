PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:08 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
1:29 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
5:29 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
6:57 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Providence Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:06 a.m. — Deputies responded to an attempted break in on Front Street in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:57 a.m. — Marijuana was found at the Camas Village property.
12:52 p.m. — A sign was damaged in the front yard of a residence on the 400 block of North Howard Street.
2:58 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Fifth and Main street. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
3:47 p.m. — A semi-truck knocked over a stop sign at Mountain View and Troy roads.
Tuesday
6:31 a.m. — A man on the 300 block of Samaritan Lane reported his son assaulted him.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:53 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1200 block of Shepherds Lane in Potlatch.
3:36 p.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on American Ridge in Kendrick.
