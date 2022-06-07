MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:33 a.m. — Police heard a complaint of a sink being pulled off a wall and shattered on the 100 block of South Blaine Street.
9:26 a.m. — A theft was reported at Petco.
10:11 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Main Street and Palouse River Drive.
Saturday
7:58 a.m. — A tree fell and blocked the roadway on Asbury and Sixth streets.
1:38 p.m. — A man was arrested on the 100 block of East Fourth Street following a reported citizen dispute.
8:01 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported between a male and female in a parking lot on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
9:21 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2600 block of East D Street.
10:45 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following the report of an unconscious person on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
Sunday
9:10 a.m. — Police heard a third-party report of a friend being shot at by a moving vehicle on Railroad Street and Sweet Avenue.
11:40 a.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported at Winco.
3:03 p.m. — A customer was reportedly assaulted at Walmart. No arrests were made.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:40 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
Saturday
12:12 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Juliaetta man for suspicion of obstructing or resisting an officer.
Sunday
11:22 a.m. — Flames from a vehicle fire spread to a mobile home on Reynolds Road in Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:57 a.m. — A purse, some cash and credit cards were stolen from a car on the 300 block of Northeast Olsen Street.
9:20 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Bellevue Street.
4:10 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
11:37 p.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
Saturday
8:44 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen on the 300 block of Northwest Janet Street.
12:00 p.m. — Various electronics and tools were taken from a home on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
9:39 p.m. — A wallet was stolen from a car on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.
12:58 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault reported on Harms Road.
11:18 p.m. — A runaway juvenile was located on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
4:02 p.m. — An officer provided security for Pullman High School’s graduation ceremony at Beasley Coliseum.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:18 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on North D Street in Albion.
8:57 a.m. — A caller found a snowmobile on his property on Halpin Road in Pullman and believed it might have been stolen.
9:47 a.m. — A man was arrested for an out-of-county warrant on Elberton Road in Garfield.
Saturday
8:43 a.m. — A one vehicle rollover was reported on Wawawai Road in Colton.
7:36 p.m. — An assault was reported on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
Sunday
10:43 a.m. — Graffiti was spray-painted onto a vehicle on G Street in Albion.
12:54 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Thorn Creek Road in Thornton.
1:28 p.m. — A deputy responded to a vehicle stuck in mud on Stubbes Road and Endicott Street in St. John.