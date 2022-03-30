PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:10 a.m. — A bus crashed into a vehicle on the 200 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
1:19 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a person on the 200 block of Northwest Ann Street.
3:31 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
4:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
12:45 p.m. — Unlawful dumping was reported on the 2400 block of East Grimes Way.
3:29 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:55 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Adams Court in Moscow.
9:19 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Nora Creek Road in Troy.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:39 a.m. — Two stolen vehicles were recovered on North Sumner Street in Colfax.
10:10 a.m. — A missing person was located on South Bryant Boulevard in St. John.
3:44 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an accident on Rock Lake Road in Lamont and transported one person to the hospital.
11:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Broadway Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:48 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of West A Street.
10:34 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
3:11 p.m. — A window was broken out of a building on the 600 block of North Van Buren Street.
3:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Almon and Sixth Street.
4:47 p.m. — A basket of candy was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Ridgeview Drive.