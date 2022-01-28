MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:48 a.m. — A resident reported receiving threats from a roommate on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
7:16 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a person reportedly talking to himself outside Varsity Diner.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:13 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Broenneke Road in Moscow.
2:46 p.m. — Fraud was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:41 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:40 a.m. — A camera was stolen off a resident’s door on the 300 block of Northeast Whitman Street.
5:39 p.m. — A pedestrian hit by a car on Southeast Harvest Drive and Southeast Bishop Boulevard was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital with injuries.
8:51 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Southwest Campus View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
2:10 p.m. — An officer responded to a person stuck in an elevator at Gannon-Goldsworthy Hall.
Thursday
1:06 a.m. — Two people were warned for discharging a fire extinguisher at Duncan Dunn Residence Hall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:55 p.m. — A 38-year-old man from Kooskia was cited for driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.