PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:12 p.m. — Deputies from multiple departments responded to a vehicle driving erratically on the 200 block of B Street. One patient was transported to the hospital.
Three noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Monday.
WSU POLICE
Monday
6:56 p.m. — Officers responded to a suicidal person on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road. One patient was transported to the hospital.
Police responded to two noninjury crashes on Monday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:55 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on McNeilly Road in Colfax.
5:07 p.m. — Officers responded to an unconscious person on D Street in Endicott.
9:12 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on B Street in Endicott. One person was transported to the hospital.
11:51 p.m. — Deputies, fire and EMS responded to a crash with unknown injuries on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:32 p.m. — EMS and police responded to a report of abnormal behavior on Indian Hills Drive.
5:56 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a man found slumped over in his car at Dollar Tree.
Tuesday
6:57 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Warbonnet Drive and Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:47 a.m. — Extortion was reported on Four Mile Road in Viola.
12:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Juliene Way in Moscow.
6:30 p.m. — A theft was reported on Genesee Troy Road in Moscow.
