​​​​​LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

March 26

Shakarra Borchgrevink, 30, and Jessi Burns, 35, both of Pullman

Isaac Gordon and Alison Harris, both 20 and of Moscow

Monday

Daniel Razzaia, 39, of Seattle, and Malia Mullen, 38, of Sammamish, Wash.

Wednesday

Patrick Taylor Sr., 41, and Amanda Nelson, 26, both of Moscow

Christian Bradshaw, 21, and Taila Scheitel, 20, both of Moscow

Joseph Oler, 21, and Diana Cervantes, 23, both of Moscow

Thursday

Jeremy Anderson, 41, of Moscow, and Angela Ball, 42, of Clarkston

Divorces

Monday

Dana and Devanie Helsing

Wednesday

Marvin and Nancy Mead

Thursday

Cassidy Forsythe and Daniel Robbins

Tsung and Xinhua Young

Sentencings

Monday

Zachary Neff, 28, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of marijuana and ordered to pay $397.50 in fines, fees and court costs.

Wednesday

Rodney Lancaster, 57, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to one year of probation, four days of sheriff’s labor detail in lieu of four days in jail, ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended 120 days.

Ventura Romero, 23, of Lewiston, was convicted of DUI and was sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs and the driver’s license was suspended 90 days.

Zachary Bell, 28, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to two years of probation, 10 days in jail, ordered to pay $802.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended 150 days.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

1:32 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of Baker Street.

6:03 p.m. — An adult tricycle was reportedly stolen from the 1500 block of West A Street.

7:22 p.m. — Pizza was reportedly thrown at a group of people protesting outside of Wendy’s.

7:59 p.m. — A man reportedly threw out trash at Goodwill and then looked through the donations area for women’s underwear.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

6:50 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Flannigan Creek Road near Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

12:35 p.m. — Police counseled a person who was seen throwing knives on the ground on Nye Street.

12:53 p.m. — A resident on Merman Drive reported someone stole her toaster.

2:16 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Nye Street.

5 p.m. — A woman reported someone threw a rock at her vehicle on Grand Avenue and Paradise Street.

6:04 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

7:08 p.m. — A man reported a dispute with his neighbor on Leland Drive.

9:54 p.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree sexual motivation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowling on South Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:36 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of a missing person from Imler Road in Colfax.

6:29 p.m. — An attempted theft was reported on Main Street in Colfax.

