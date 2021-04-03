LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
March 26
Shakarra Borchgrevink, 30, and Jessi Burns, 35, both of Pullman
Isaac Gordon and Alison Harris, both 20 and of Moscow
Monday
Daniel Razzaia, 39, of Seattle, and Malia Mullen, 38, of Sammamish, Wash.
Wednesday
Patrick Taylor Sr., 41, and Amanda Nelson, 26, both of Moscow
Christian Bradshaw, 21, and Taila Scheitel, 20, both of Moscow
Joseph Oler, 21, and Diana Cervantes, 23, both of Moscow
Thursday
Jeremy Anderson, 41, of Moscow, and Angela Ball, 42, of Clarkston
Divorces
Monday
Dana and Devanie Helsing
Wednesday
Marvin and Nancy Mead
Thursday
Cassidy Forsythe and Daniel Robbins
Tsung and Xinhua Young
Sentencings
Monday
Zachary Neff, 28, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of marijuana and ordered to pay $397.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Wednesday
Rodney Lancaster, 57, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to one year of probation, four days of sheriff’s labor detail in lieu of four days in jail, ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended 120 days.
Ventura Romero, 23, of Lewiston, was convicted of DUI and was sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs and the driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Zachary Bell, 28, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to two years of probation, 10 days in jail, ordered to pay $802.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended 150 days.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:32 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of Baker Street.
6:03 p.m. — An adult tricycle was reportedly stolen from the 1500 block of West A Street.
7:22 p.m. — Pizza was reportedly thrown at a group of people protesting outside of Wendy’s.
7:59 p.m. — A man reportedly threw out trash at Goodwill and then looked through the donations area for women’s underwear.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:50 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1500 block of Flannigan Creek Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:35 p.m. — Police counseled a person who was seen throwing knives on the ground on Nye Street.
12:53 p.m. — A resident on Merman Drive reported someone stole her toaster.
2:16 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Nye Street.
5 p.m. — A woman reported someone threw a rock at her vehicle on Grand Avenue and Paradise Street.
6:04 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:08 p.m. — A man reported a dispute with his neighbor on Leland Drive.
9:54 p.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree sexual motivation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowling on South Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:36 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of a missing person from Imler Road in Colfax.
6:29 p.m. — An attempted theft was reported on Main Street in Colfax.