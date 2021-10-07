MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Drugs were found at Friendship Square on Main Street.

11:42 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Fourth Street.

3:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a female partially bathing in a sink at the Bruce Pitman Center and being verbally hostile. She eventually left.

6:08 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Gritman Medical Center’s emergency room.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:14 a.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Danielson Road in Genesee.

4:56 p.m. — A 28-year-old Moscow woman was arrested on a warrant in Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

7:35 a.m. — An officer responded to an unattended child on the 400 block of Northwest North Street. The child was returned.

1:35 p.m. — A fence was reportedly cut with bolt clippers on the 1100 block of Southeast Latah Street.

4:26 p.m. — Golf balls were reportedly hit onto a property on the 1000 block of Northwest Guy Street.

11:45 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

10:13 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the 1100 block of East College Mall.

12:47 p.m. — Police contacted an individual for possession of marijuana on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.

4:28 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

6:04 p.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Drive.

9:55 p.m. — An individual was contacted for alleged third-degree theft on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Tuesday

12:44 a.m. — Officers arrested a 39-year-old man from Rosalia for driving with a suspended license on West Ninth Street.

9:21 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Brayton Road in Pullman.

3:22 p.m. — A burglary was reported on East Woodworth Street in Uniontown.

