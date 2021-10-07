MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Drugs were found at Friendship Square on Main Street.
11:42 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Fourth Street.
3:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a female partially bathing in a sink at the Bruce Pitman Center and being verbally hostile. She eventually left.
6:08 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Gritman Medical Center’s emergency room.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:14 a.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Danielson Road in Genesee.
4:56 p.m. — A 28-year-old Moscow woman was arrested on a warrant in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:35 a.m. — An officer responded to an unattended child on the 400 block of Northwest North Street. The child was returned.
1:35 p.m. — A fence was reportedly cut with bolt clippers on the 1100 block of Southeast Latah Street.
4:26 p.m. — Golf balls were reportedly hit onto a property on the 1000 block of Northwest Guy Street.
11:45 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
10:13 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the 1100 block of East College Mall.
12:47 p.m. — Police contacted an individual for possession of marijuana on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.
4:28 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
6:04 p.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Drive.
9:55 p.m. — An individual was contacted for alleged third-degree theft on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Tuesday
12:44 a.m. — Officers arrested a 39-year-old man from Rosalia for driving with a suspended license on West Ninth Street.
9:21 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Brayton Road in Pullman.
3:22 p.m. — A burglary was reported on East Woodworth Street in Uniontown.